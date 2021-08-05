News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Thomas Lynch Jr. Remembered by Navajo Nation

August 05
01:30 2021
Deceased Navajo Veteran Honored

Thomas Lynch Jr. (Facebook)

Flags on the Navajo Nation were flown at half-staff August 4th in honor of Navajo veteran Thomas Lynch, Jr.

Lynch passed away July 27 at the age of 98.

“We honor and give thanks to our Diné warrior, Thomas Lynch, Jr., who served our country with great honor in World War II and experienced the very worst of conflict as a Prisoner of War,” Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said.

Lynch was Ashįįhi and born for Kinłichíínii and was born in Wide Ruins, Ariz. He lived in Window Rock at the time of his passing.

“Despite the harsh treatment inflicted on him during the war, he persevered and built a good life for his family while giving back to his communities,” Nez said. “He was a loving and devoted husband, father, and grandfather who cherished his family day after day.”

Lynch served with the U.S. Army from May 1943 to December 1945 with the 42nd Rainbow Division. During World War II, he was captured in the Battle of the Bulge and incarcerated as a German Prisoner of War for nearly four months until his release in April 1945.

He was honorably discharged at the rank of corporal with four medals including the Good Conduct Medal, World War II Victory Medal, American Campaign Medal, and European-African-Middle Eastern Campaign Medal with two Bronze Stars.

In addition, he was awarded the Navajo Nation Veterans Medal in recognition of his “service in defense of our land and our people.”

“We thank God for the life of Cpl. Thomas Lynch and the many blessings that he bestowed upon his family, our community, and our country,” Navajo Vice President Myron Lizer said. “As a World War II veteran, he witnessed and experienced many atrocities, but he devoted his life to the love he had for his family. He will be greatly missed, but we take comfort in knowing that his spirit lives on and that he is with our Creator at this very moment.”

Following his military service, Lynch served as a realty specialist with the Bureau of Indian Affairs for 35 years.

He was a devoted husband of 69 years to Helen (Oliver) Lynch, father to two daughters Veronica (Lynch) Montoya and Karen Lynch.

His family has also established a GoFundMe account at: https://gofundme.com/f/remembering-thomas-lynch.

navajo nation world war ii veteranthomas lynch jr

