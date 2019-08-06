Sheriff’s Office: Suspect Dead in Highway 89 Incident

An Arkansas couple came face-to-face with danger yesterday afternoon on Highway 89 between Page and Flagstaff. According to the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office, the couple was traveling south on 89 near Gray Mountain when they stopped to help a motorist, thinking his car had broken down.

But instead, the motorist came after them with a knife. As the couple attempted to leave, the suspect jumped on top of their vehicle and began trying to get through their sunroof. The female driver was driving away while the male victim was attempting to push the suspect off the car.

Within seconds the car was traveling at a high rate of speed, perhaps 60 to 70 MPH, according to the sheriff’s office. The suspect fell from the car at this time and hit the pavement. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The male victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries to his hands and was treated at the Flagstaff Medical Center.

The Coconino County Medical Examiner is investigating along with the sheriff’s office. No names had been released at last report.