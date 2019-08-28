Third Arrest Made in Death of 6-Year-Old Child

A THIRD ARREST MADE IN DEATH OF 6-YEAR OLD

On Tuesday (8/27) Page City Police report that an arrest was made of a third suspect in the death in May of 6-year old Lariyah Davison of Page.

Davison died on May 3, 2019, as a result of a fatal overdose of an illegal narcotic. The suspect is identified as 30-year old Kamaya Lane who was the mother of the victim. The victim’s grandparents, with whom the child was living at the time of her death, were previously arrested on August 16 in connection with the death. They are still in custody.

This most recent arrest, of the mother, was made in Farmington, New Mexico, on an arrest warrant out of Coconino County. The charges; first-degree murder, a class 1 felony, and child abuse, a class-2 felony.

The new suspect is awaiting extradition to Arizona.

The investigation into this death is ongoing. The charges referenced herein are accusations and all individuals are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.