Think Ahead for a Party in the Park

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz., – Coconino County Parks and Recreation will begin accepting summer ramada reservations on Feb. 19, 2019. There are 11 ramadas at four County parks available for rent.

Ramadas are for hosting parties, reunions and get-togethers. They are available for rent seven days a week, for half or full days. Reserving a ramada for parties or special occasions will guarantee space and ensure utilities are active.

Prices range from $46-$114 for ramada rentals. Customers may reserve a ramada online by going to Coconino.az.gov/Parks/Ramadas. People may also reserve them by going to the Parks and Recreation Administration office located at Fort Tuthill County Park, 2446 Fort Tuthill Loop, Flagstaff, AZ. Regular business hours are 8 a.m. – 5 p.m., Monday – Friday.

A staff member from Parks and Recreation will follow up with a rental confirmation within one business day. For reservations less than 24 hours in advance or questions, please call the Administration office at (928) 679-8000.