News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell Life News

Back To Homepage
 Breaking News
  

Think Ahead for a Party in the Park

Think Ahead for a Party in the Park
February 13
10:11 2019
Print This Article

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz., – Coconino County Parks and Recreation will begin accepting summer ramada reservations on Feb. 19, 2019. There are 11 ramadas at four County parks available for rent.

Ramadas are for hosting parties, reunions and get-togethers. They are available for rent seven days a week, for half or full days. Reserving a ramada for parties or special occasions will guarantee space and ensure utilities are active.

Prices range from $46-$114 for ramada rentals. Customers may reserve a ramada online by going to Coconino.az.gov/Parks/Ramadas. People may also reserve them by going to the Parks and Recreation Administration office located at Fort Tuthill County Park, 2446 Fort Tuthill Loop, Flagstaff, AZ. Regular business hours are 8 a.m. – 5 p.m., Monday – Friday.

A staff member from Parks and Recreation will follow up with a rental confirmation within one business day. For reservations less than 24 hours in advance or questions, please call the Administration office at (928) 679-8000.

 

 

 

Current Articles

Scroll Back To Top

NEWS ARCHIVE

Recent News

© 2015 Copyright LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS. All Rights reserved.
Designed by LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.