Things Starting To re-Open Around Remains of Mangum Fire

Fire Danger Continues, though!!!

Mangum Fire Closure Area Reduced to Allow More Public Access;

Visitors Be Advised for Potential Safety Hazards

FREDONIA, Ariz., July 10, 2020 — Effective at 10:00 a.m. Friday, the Kaibab National Forest decreased the area closure on the North Kaibab Ranger District that has been in place due to the Mangum Fire, allowing more public access.

Members of the public will be able to access some of the area, which had been closed due to the Mangum Fire and fire personnel working in the area. Those traveling through the area are advised to have heightened awareness about potential safety hazards and exercise increased vigilance regarding personal safety. It is important for the public to always be aware of their surroundings when recreating in the forest, but it is especially important in areas recently impacted by wildfire.

Potential risks in any area recently burned by wildfire include the following:

Storms resulting in flash flooding that could wash out roads, initiate debris flows, and entrap people at flooded stream courses.

Unstable burned trees (snags) that could fall or shed large limbs.

Eroded and very rough roads resulting in dangerous driving conditions.

Unstable terrain with potential for rolling debris (logs, rocks, boulders, etc.).

Burned out tree stump holes that could cause injury if stepped in.

Blowing dust on roads and hillsides.

Visitors to the North Kaibab Ranger District are advised to follow these outdoor safety best practices:

Know the weather forecast and check it frequently as conditions can change in a very short timeframe.

Let someone outside of the area know exactly where you are and where you will be travelling.

Do not park vehicles or camp in areas with burned snags or where potential flood waters would prevent escape. Know where you are in relation to drainages and have an exit strategy planned.

During windy conditions, remain in open areas that are free of trees (both live and burned) as much as possible.

If an area seems unsafe for any reason, leave.

Have appropriate maps and know where you are at all times.

Keep a well-charged cell phone or communication device with you and monitor it so you know when you’re in an area where there is no cell coverage.

Understand that there are many areas on public lands that are remote. It can take a very long time before responders can arrive if a rescue is required. The North Kaibab has very remote areas in its district.

Kaibab National Forest Alerts and Notices: www.fs.usda.gov/alerts/kaibab/alerts-notices

Mangum Fire Closure Order and Map: www.fs.usda.gov/alerts/kaibab/alerts-notices/?aid=59436

The public is also reminded that the Kaibab National Forest is currently under extreme fire danger and Stage 2 fire restrictions are in effect across the entire Kaibab National Forest. For a list of Stage 2 fire restrictions, please visit: www.fs.usda.gov/Internet/FSE_DOCUMENTS/fseprd749448.pdf

Kaibab National Forest information is also available through the following sources: