Things Are Happening; Window Rock’s Future Begins

Window Rock’s Future Begins

By John Christian Hopkins

Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez is excited about the future.

“This exciting new development is the result of years of hard work, effective leadership, and the persistence of the Navajo Nation Hospitality Enterprise’s administration, board, and staff,” Nez said during a ground-breaking ceremony in Window Rock. “This project signifies what can be accomplished when we work together to create jobs, revenue, and a place that can draw in outside dollars.”

The groundbreaking is the beginning of the first phase of construction for three new office complexes, which will eventually lead to the construction of an 82-room hotel and convention center in the capital of the Navajo Nation.

Nez said he remembered this project being discussed when he was still in the council.

During the construction phase, as many as 125 new construction jobs will be created, Nez said. Once the office complexes and hotel are complete, an additional 50 new permanent jobs will be created as well and approximately $6.5 million in annual revenue, he added.

“This initiative will help to build the momentum for further developments such as an indoor arena, additional events and meeting space, and parking facilities at the fairgrounds in Window Rock,” Nez said.

The Nez-Lizer administration is also developing a Navajo tourism corridor and a travel agency to draw more tourism business to the Nation.

Within the last year, the Division of Economic Development has worked with other entities to construct several new businesses including a new hotel in Crownpoint, shopping centers in Nahata Dziil and Burnside, retail stores in Dennehotso, and more that will help create new revenue to help offset the $30 to $50 million decline in revenue due to the closure of Navajo Generating Station and Kayenta Mine.

Navajo Nation Division of Economic Development Executive Director JT Willie said the project will have significant positive implications for the “Buy Navajo, Buy Local” initiative, such as recapturing lost revenues that leave the Nation, providing support for other local businesses, families, and organizations, and giving the chance for visitors to have a meaningful experience on the Nation by while staying local.

In addition to Nez and Willie, Miss Navajo Nation Shaandiin Parrishand Division of Transportation Executive Director Garret Silversmith was also in attendance.

“If the Navajo people have the power, the money, and the capacity to build towns like Gallup, then we should have the power to build our own Nation,” Willie said,