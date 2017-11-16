They’re Ready for Winter at GCNRA

Uplake Facilities Winterized in Glen Canyon National Recreation Area

In anticipation of falling temperatures, certain facilities in Bullfrog, Halls Crossing and Hite have been winterized. These amenities will start to be reopened on March 15, 2018.

The following facilities are closed for the winter season:

Bullfrog, Halls Crossing and Hite fish cleaning stations and land-based porta-potty dumps.

All of the Uplake District micro flush toilets.

Any outside drinking fountains that could be damaged due to freezing temperatures.

The Bullfrog Picnic Area restrooms.

The Halls Crossing boat pump-out.

At the Bullfrog boat pump-out (BPO), the water is shut off and unavailable. As in past winters, the porta-potty dumps on the Bullfrog BPO will remain open with a bucket to provide lake water for flushing purposes. The pumps need to be winterized on a daily basis. Between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m., boaters may contact park dispatch at 928-608-6301 to request that the Bullfrog pumping system be opened.

This information is posted on the bulletin boards at both BPOs in Bullfrog and Halls Crossing. No winter holiday pump-out services will be available.

The park wishes everyone an enjoyable and safe winter season!