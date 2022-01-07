Theresa Hatathlie Appointed to Fill Vacant Legislative District 7 Seat
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. – The Coconino County Board of Supervisors announced the
appointment of Theresa Hatathlie to fill the vacant seat in Legislative District 7 during a
Special Session on Thursday, January 6, 2022. The Board of Supervisors unanimously
voted to appoint Ms. Hatathlie.
Ms. Hatathlie is a lifelong resident of Coalmine, Arizona. She currently serves as the
Logistics Coordinator for Yee Ha’ólníi Doo Navajo and Hopi Families Covid-19 Relief
Fund. Hatathlie was previously employed by the Tuba City Unified School District as
Human Resources Director. She has also represented the Western Navajo Agency of
the Navajo Nation as a Board of Regent for Diné College.
The position became vacant after Senator Jamescita Peshlakai resigned from the
position on December 22, 2021, to take a position with the U.S. Department of Interior.
As required by law (A.R.S. § 41-1202), the Board of Supervisors selected Theresa
Hatathlie from a list of three nominees submitted by the Coconino County Democratic
Party. The candidates had to live in the district and be a member of the same party as
the person who vacated the office.
“I want to express my gratitude to the three nominated candidates for their interest in
serving Legislative District 7 and for interviewing today,” said Board of Supervisors Vice
Chair Lena Fowler. “Each candidate brought important ideas, qualifications, and skills.
After careful deliberation, we are confident that Theresa Hatathlie will serve the
residents of Legislative District 7 well and represent the needs of her constituents. Her
background and qualifications make her the best choice for this position, and we wish
her the best in her legislative service.”
“I have had the pleasure of knowing all three candidates and want to thank them for
their interest in the position and their participation in the interview process,” said
Supervisor Judy Begay, District 4. “I appreciate their answers to our questions, and their
commitment to public service. I also want to congratulate Theresa Hatathlie on her
appointment. I know she will diligently serve the diverse residents of Legislative District
7. I encourage all candidates to continue their public service to better our communities. I
send my best wishes to Ms. Hatathlie in her legislative career and look forward to
working with her during her tenure.”
Ms. Hatathlie will serve the remainder of the 2020-2022 term.
