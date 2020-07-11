There’s No Break in the Hot Weather

Sunday and Monday Will Be Hot Hot Hot

The Excessive Heat warning that began Friday will continue into Monday, according to the National Weather Service.

KEY POINTS

An extended period of very hot weather will continue Sunday and last through Monday.

An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect starting today through Monday for the lower elevations (below 4500 feet) in Yavapai and Gila counties, as well as near Page.

An Excessive Heat Warning for the Grand Canyon (also below 4500 feet) is in effect and lasting through Monday.

WEATHER AND IMPACTS OUTLOOK

For Northern and Western Coconino County there is a chance for Heat illness for vulnerable populations through Monday.

***Dangerous daytime hiking conditions!!

***Increased risk to children and pets left unattended in hot vehicles or outdoors.

Details: