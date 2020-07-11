There’s No Break in the Hot Weather
July 11
15:13 2020
Sunday and Monday Will Be Hot Hot Hot
The Excessive Heat warning that began Friday will continue into Monday, according to the National Weather Service.
KEY POINTS
- An extended period of very hot weather will continue Sunday and last through Monday.
- An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect starting today through Monday for the lower elevations (below 4500 feet) in Yavapai and Gila counties, as well as near Page.
- An Excessive Heat Warning for the Grand Canyon (also below 4500 feet) is in effect and lasting through Monday.
WEATHER AND IMPACTS OUTLOOK
For Northern and Western Coconino County there is a chance for Heat illness for vulnerable populations through Monday.
***Dangerous daytime hiking conditions!!
***Increased risk to children and pets left unattended in hot vehicles or outdoors.
Details:
- Timing: Excessive Heat Warning through Monday below 4500 feet in the Grand Canyon, Marble Canyon, and Glen Canyon including Page, Lake Powell, and Lees Ferry.
- High Temperatures: 105 to 116 degrees below 4500 feet through Monday.
- Low Temperatures: 77-82 degrees below 4500 feet through Monday.