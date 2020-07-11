News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell Life News

Back To Homepage
 Breaking News
  

There’s No Break in the Hot Weather

There’s No Break in the Hot Weather
July 11
15:13 2020
Print This Article

Sunday and Monday Will Be Hot Hot Hot

 

The Excessive Heat warning that began Friday will continue into Monday, according to the National Weather Service.

Sunday’s Highs

KEY POINTS

  • An extended period of very hot weather will continue Sunday and last through Monday.
  • An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect starting today through Monday for the lower elevations (below 4500 feet) in Yavapai and Gila counties, as well as near Page.
  • An Excessive Heat Warning for the Grand Canyon (also below 4500 feet) is in effect and lasting through Monday.

WEATHER AND IMPACTS OUTLOOK

For Northern and Western Coconino County there is a chance for Heat illness for vulnerable populations through Monday.

***Dangerous daytime hiking conditions!!

***Increased risk to children and pets left unattended in hot vehicles or outdoors.

HOT Warning

Details:

  • Timing: Excessive Heat Warning through Monday below 4500 feet in the Grand Canyon, Marble Canyon, and Glen Canyon including Page, Lake Powell, and Lees Ferry.
  • High Temperatures: 105 to 116 degrees below 4500 feet through Monday.
  • Low Temperatures: 77-82 degrees below 4500 feet through Monday.
There’s No Break in the Hot Weather - overview

Summary: There's No Break in the Hot Weather

Tags
Coconino Countyhot weathernational weather service

Current Articles

Scroll Back To Top

NEWS ARCHIVE

Recent News

© 2019 Copyright LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS. All Rights reserved.
Designed by LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.