News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell Life News

Back To Homepage

There Is Only One Way And That’s Up!

There Is Only One Way And That’s Up!
September 18
11:14 2018
Print This Article

Arizona Cardinals are in a slump and need any kind of help that can bring them out of the slump. It is only week three of the hyped up NFL season but it doesn’t take long for the NFL to start their power rankings.

After week one of the season it appeared that the Buffalo Bills would be at the bottom most of if not all season. Week three’s power ranking were released this morning and we have tie for last place in the NFL Arizona Cardinals and Buffalo Bills and we have a knew team in the top spot. With Jacksonville impressive win Sunday against New England pushed them clearly to the number one spot.

In week one against the Washington Redskins the Cardinals were able to reach the end-zone on a David Johnson rushing touchdown. In week two against the LA Rams the Cardinals ran 44 offensive plays but never reached the 50 yard line more less the Rams side of the field . With the injury to Pro Bowl Wide Receiver Larry Fitzgerald Sunday in the third quarter with a hamstring injury that caused Fitzgerald to miss the rest of the game. This is the same type of injury that keep Fitz sideline before. Cardinals are to bring in WR Kendall Wright today for a workout with the absents of Larry Fitzgerald. Wright last played with the Chicago Bears last season. With the Bears up next for the Cardinals will Wright be a big addition.

Current Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Nominate A Hero

NEWS ARCHIVES

Lake Powell Life News

LAKE POWELL LIFE provides news for Lake Powell, Page, and surrounding areas. For more information, view our Visitors Guide and Business Directory.

Advertise on LakePowellLife.com
Call Janet at 928-645-8181 or send an email to janet@kxaz.com.

Facebook

© 2015 Copyright LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS. All Rights reserved.
Designed by LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.