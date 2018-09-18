There Is Only One Way And That’s Up!

Arizona Cardinals are in a slump and need any kind of help that can bring them out of the slump. It is only week three of the hyped up NFL season but it doesn’t take long for the NFL to start their power rankings.

After week one of the season it appeared that the Buffalo Bills would be at the bottom most of if not all season. Week three’s power ranking were released this morning and we have tie for last place in the NFL Arizona Cardinals and Buffalo Bills and we have a knew team in the top spot. With Jacksonville impressive win Sunday against New England pushed them clearly to the number one spot.

In week one against the Washington Redskins the Cardinals were able to reach the end-zone on a David Johnson rushing touchdown. In week two against the LA Rams the Cardinals ran 44 offensive plays but never reached the 50 yard line more less the Rams side of the field . With the injury to Pro Bowl Wide Receiver Larry Fitzgerald Sunday in the third quarter with a hamstring injury that caused Fitzgerald to miss the rest of the game. This is the same type of injury that keep Fitz sideline before. Cardinals are to bring in WR Kendall Wright today for a workout with the absents of Larry Fitzgerald. Wright last played with the Chicago Bears last season. With the Bears up next for the Cardinals will Wright be a big addition.