There is Mercury in the water!

Warnings have been issued for three lakes in Arizona. The Department of Environment Quality launched the advisories after studies on two species of bass came back abnormally.

The advisories have been issued for Canyon Lake in Maricopa County, Becker Lake in Apache County and Black Canyon Lake in Navajo County.

According to the Arizona Department of Fish and Game website the three lakes join a larger list of lakes that have been flagged for contaminants; Lake Powell and Lake Mary in Flagstaff are also on the list.

Officials urge consumers to limit their consumption of fish from contaminated lakes, but say that affects tend to present

themselves after long term consumption.

Mercury can be elevated by a number of natural or man-made factors, and when larger fish consume smaller fish and insects.

So next time you want a maritime meal think about limiting the amount you consume.