Theft of Campground Funds at Zion

Park Rangers Investigating January 25, 2019 Theft in Watchman Campground

US Park Rangers of Zion National Park are investigating the recent theft of funds from the fee drop box in Watchman Campground, located in Zion Canyon.

At approximately 2:00 AM on January 25, 2019, security cameras captured footage of an individual entering the campground, tampering with surveillance equipment, and removing funds from a National Park Service facility.

This person of interest is a white male, approximately 6’02” tall, approximately 200 pounds, with a shaved or bald head. He was driving a white pickup truck with an open bed and California plates.

If you may have seen this person of interest on or around January 25, or if you stayed in Watchman Campground and noticed unrecognized transactions on a credit card used to pay camping or fees, please contact us. You don’t have to tell us who you are, but please tell us what you know:

☎ CALL or TEXT the ISB Tip Line 888-653-0009

🌎 ONLINE www.nps.gov/ISB > “Submit a Tip”

📧 EMAIL nps_isb@nps.gov