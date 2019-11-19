The Weather Will Turn “Interesting”
The National Weather Service out of Flagstaff has the following information for us:
KEY POINTS
● A wet and colder weather pattern will begin Tuesday midday with rain showers and thunderstorms.
● Precipitation coverage and intensity increases Tuesday night continues through Thursday night.
●Coverage of rain and snow showers will decrease from northwest to southeast across the state Thursday
night through Friday afternoon.
●A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for Yavapai, southern Coconino and northern Gila Counties
including Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons from 12 AM Wednesday through 6 PM Thursday.
● Snow accumulations expect above 6500 feet starting Wednesday evening with a wintery mix (rain/snow
mix) down to 6000 ft .
CHANGES FROM PREVIOUS (Monday morning) BRIEFING
A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for Yavapai and northern Gila Counties including Oak Creek and
Sycamore Canyons beginning 12 AM Wednesday and running through 6 PM Thursday.
A wintery mix will be possible down to 6000 ft starting Thursday morning. Accumulations expected to be
minor below 6500 ft. Snow accumulations have increased in some area along the Mogollon Rim
Precipitation is moving out of the area beginning Thursday evening. Reduced expected impacts Friday.