The Weather Will Turn “Interesting”

The National Weather Service out of Flagstaff has the following information for us:

KEY POINTS

● A wet and colder weather pattern will begin Tuesday midday with rain showers and thunderstorms.

● Precipitation coverage and intensity increases Tuesday night continues through Thursday night.

●Coverage of rain and snow showers will decrease from northwest to southeast across the state Thursday

night through Friday afternoon.

●A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for Yavapai, southern Coconino and northern Gila Counties

including Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons from 12 AM Wednesday through 6 PM Thursday.

● Snow accumulations expect above 6500 feet starting Wednesday evening with a wintery mix (rain/snow

mix) down to 6000 ft .

CHANGES FROM PREVIOUS (Monday morning) BRIEFING

A wintery mix will be possible down to 6000 ft starting Thursday morning. Accumulations expected to be

minor below 6500 ft. Snow accumulations have increased in some area along the Mogollon Rim

Precipitation is moving out of the area beginning Thursday evening. Reduced expected impacts Friday.