The Wave’s Walk-in Lottery Continues

BLM, Kane County work together to resume The Wave walk-in lottery

KANAB, Utah — The Bureau of Land Management (BLM)’s walk-in lottery for day-use hiking permits at Coyote Buttes North, also known as The Wave, resumed this week daily at 8:00 a.m. at the Kanab Center gymnasium located at 20 North 100 East, Kanab, Utah 84741. Directional signs will be posted, and the BLM asks visitors to park on the east side of the building in the rear parking lot.

The BLM’s Arizona Strip and Paria River districts worked together with Kane County to identify a venue large enough to provide social distancing for both guests and staff while also developing an operational approach that continues to prioritize public health and safety.

Deputy Secretary of the Interior Kate MacGregor and Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Interior for Land and Minerals Management Casey Hammond visited The Wave on June 6 to help promote recreational access on public lands. During their visit the BLM announced that it will resume the walk-in lottery beginning June 15. The BLM temporarily suspended the in-person lottery in March due to concerns about the spread of COVID-19, but continued to provide three-month advance permits. The BLM worked closely with Kane County to develop an approach for restoring the in-person lottery in Kanab, while helping to protect public health and safety.

“Public lands in the Paria River and Arizona Strip district offices provide remarkable opportunities to recreate and explore,” said Paria River District Manager Harry Barber. “I am very pleased that we can now resume the walk-in lottery so that more visitors will have a chance to experience The Wave.”

“Together, Kane County and the BLM have been able to create a plan that benefits users and protects their safety at the same time,” said Kane County Commissioner Andy Gant. “We really appreciate the collaborative effort of BLM staff and management. Without it, the lottery wouldn’t be returning at this time. It truly is a win-win for everyone.”

In conformance with the Governor’s Utah Leads Together plan as well as Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance, the following measures will be in place to help safely and efficiently manage the walk-in lottery operations. Please follow the CDC’s social distancing guidelines and keep at least a six-foot distance from visitors and BLM and county staff. These measures will be evaluated daily and operations and guidance will be updated as needed:

8:00 a.m. – The lottery opens to group leaders only: only one person per group will be authorized admittance into the building. Face coverings are strongly recommended, and applicants must bring their own pen or pencil to complete the application.

– The lottery opens to group leaders only: only one person per group will be authorized admittance into the building. Face coverings are strongly recommended, and applicants must bring their own pen or pencil to complete the application. 8:30 a.m. – The initial Wave lottery briefing begins, and staff begin accepting applications. Applicants are asked to have license plate and emergency contact information readily available when completing application. The maximum indoor capacity is for 50 group leaders, all other group leaders will be asked to participate from outside.

– The initial Wave lottery briefing begins, and staff begin accepting applications. Applicants are asked to have license plate and emergency contact information readily available when completing application. The maximum indoor capacity is for 50 group leaders, all other group leaders will be asked to participate from outside. 9:00 a.m. – Staff stop accepting applications and the walk-in lottery commences.

– Staff stop accepting applications and the walk-in lottery commences. 9:15-10:00 a.m. – Safety orientation is held for applicants who receive permits during the lottery. Applicants who do not receive permits may visit an information tent outside, so they can learn about alternative recreational opportunities to explore during their stay in Kanab.

The BLM is working to maintain services to the American people and our stakeholders, consistent with guidance provided by Department of the Interior, the CDC, and state and local authorities. For more information on the state’s Utah Leads Together plan, please visit https://coronavirus.utah.gov/.

For more information on day-use hiking permits at The Wave please visit:

www.blm.gov/programs/recreation/permits-and-passes/lotteries-and-permit-systems/arizona/coyote-buttes.

You may also contact the Kanab Visitor Center for information about the walk-in lottery via email: [email protected], or by phone: 435-644-1300, or for more information about hiking The Wave please contact the Vermillion Cliffs National Monument by email: [email protected], or by phone: 435-688-3200.

Public domain photographs can be found here: www.flickr.com/gp/blmutah/9Jd9Cs.

The BLM’s news release announcing the resumption of the lottery can be found on BLM.gov: www.blm.gov/press-release/blm-restores-wave-permits. Updates on BLM Utah operations (including details about the in-person lottery for The Wave) can be found on BLM Utah’s current operating status website: www.blm.gov/alert/utah-operations.