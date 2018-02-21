The Wave’s Surging Popularity

In 2017, the Kanab Bureau of Land Management office received more than 160,000 applications for 7,300 permits available for hiking the rock formation called The Wave in the Paria Canyon-Vermilion Cliffs Wilderness. On May 5th alone, 2,800 requests were made for 10 slots.

The BLM office conducts a daily drawing for hiking permits and also hosts a monthly online lottery. Over 80 applications for the daily 10 permits are typically submitted.

The 2017 numbers represent a 20 percent jump over the year before.

The striated orange sandstone hike is less than three miles long.