The Very Latest on the Mangum Fire

Released by Kanab National Forest and the U.S. Forest Service

Size: 54,845 acres

Containment: 3%

Cause: Under Investigation

Location: 30 Miles SE of Fredonia at Mangum Springs

Total Personnel: 584

Incident Commander: Dave Gesser



Wind Pushes Mangum Fire East

Yesterday (Thursday) the wind direction was from the west, pivoting the fire front eastward from its previous northeast orientation. This movement, fueled by sage brush grassland and piñon-juniper fuels, moved towards Houserock road forcing the evacuation of three residences.

The remainder of the fire was patrolled, fire lines reinforced, and dozer line construction continued in attempts to restrict fire movement.

Today’s weather forecast is for west to northwest wind. Fire behavior will be active with the wind potentially pushing the fire southeastward. Firefighters will attempt to hold and secure fire lines, maintain anchor points on the perimeter, and construct new lines where needed on the north perimeter.

Closures: Highway 89A is closed from Marble Canyon to Fredonia. Highway 67 from Jacob Lake to the Grand Canyon National Park is also closed. Due to the road closures, the North Rim of the Grand Canyon National Park is presently inaccessible. The U.S. Forest Service has closed the North Kaibab Ranger District. The Bureau of Land Management has also closed its lands east of Fredonia, both closures are for public safety. See: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident.article/6748/52037/

Restrictions: Kaibab National Forest has implemented Stage 2 Fire Restrictions. For a full list of prohibitions, please visit https://www.fs.usda.gov/alerts/kaibab/alerts-notices/?aid=58061



Temporary Flight Restrictions: Temporary flight restrictions (TFR) are in effect around the entire fire area. Remember, that temporary flight restrictions also apply to unmanned aircraft systems (drones). If you fly, we can’t!

For further information, please visit the following links:

Inciweb: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MangumFire/

Twitter: @MangumFire

Smoke Outlooks: https://fires.airfire.org/outlooks/NorthCentralArizona

CDC Wildfire Smoke and COVID-19: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/php/smoke-faq.html