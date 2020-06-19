The Very Latest on the Mangum Fire
Released by Kanab National Forest and the U.S. Forest Service
Size: 54,845 acres
Containment: 3%
Cause: Under Investigation
Location: 30 Miles SE of Fredonia at Mangum Springs
Total Personnel: 584
Incident Commander: Dave Gesser
Wind Pushes Mangum Fire East
Yesterday (Thursday) the wind direction was from the west, pivoting the fire front eastward from its previous northeast orientation. This movement, fueled by sage brush grassland and piñon-juniper fuels, moved towards Houserock road forcing the evacuation of three residences.
The remainder of the fire was patrolled, fire lines reinforced, and dozer line construction continued in attempts to restrict fire movement.
Today’s weather forecast is for west to northwest wind. Fire behavior will be active with the wind potentially pushing the fire southeastward. Firefighters will attempt to hold and secure fire lines, maintain anchor points on the perimeter, and construct new lines where needed on the north perimeter.
Closures: Highway 89A is closed from Marble Canyon to Fredonia. Highway 67 from Jacob Lake to the Grand Canyon National Park is also closed. Due to the road closures, the North Rim of the Grand Canyon National Park is presently inaccessible. The U.S. Forest Service has closed the North Kaibab Ranger District. The Bureau of Land Management has also closed its lands east of Fredonia, both closures are for public safety. See: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident.article/6748/52037/
Restrictions: Kaibab National Forest has implemented Stage 2 Fire Restrictions. For a full list of prohibitions, please visit https://www.fs.usda.gov/alerts/kaibab/alerts-notices/?aid=58061
Temporary Flight Restrictions: Temporary flight restrictions (TFR) are in effect around the entire fire area. Remember, that temporary flight restrictions also apply to unmanned aircraft systems (drones). If you fly, we can’t!
For further information, please visit the following links:
Inciweb: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MangumFire/
Twitter: @MangumFire
Smoke Outlooks: https://fires.airfire.org/outlooks/NorthCentralArizona
CDC Wildfire Smoke and COVID-19: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/php/smoke-faq.html