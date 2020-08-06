News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell Life News

The Very Latest on Grand Canyon National Park

August 06
04:08 2020
Park Operations Update – Wednesday, August 5, 2020

Following guidance from the White House, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and state and local public health authorities, Grand Canyon National Park is increasing recreational access for the South Rim and river trips. The National Park Service (NPS) is working servicewide with federal, state, and local public health authorities to closely monitor the COVID-19 pandemic and using a phased approach to increase access on a park-by-park basis.

  • COVID-19 confirmed cases (8/3) in zip code 86023 (Grand Canyon/Tusayan): 35
  • There are 15 reported cases within Grand Canyon National Park (1 active cases, 14 recovered)
  • COVID-19 confirmed cases in Coconino County: 2,879 deaths:113
  • COVID-19 confirmed cases in Arizona: 179,497 deaths: 3,779

Arizona Executive Order through August 10: Prohibits large gatherings, ceases the issuance of new special event licenses and pauses the operations of bars, gyms, movie theaters, waterparks, and tubing rentals.

Road, Trail and Backcountry Notices:

  • The Canyon Rim Trail and the GreenwayTrail system are open to the public outside of the village residential area.
  • Hermit Road is closed to cars. Access is by foot or bicycle only.
  • State Route 64, (Desert View Drive), is open a distance of 22 miles, from Grand Canyon Village to Navajo Point. There is a turnaround at Navajo Point. The East Entrance to the park at Desert View, the Desert View Watchtower area and campground are CLOSED. You must use the South Entrance near the town of Tusayan to enter and exit the park.
  • Day hiking on inner canyon trails and existing backcountry permits for hikers will be honored. Backpacking permits for July or August are not being issued at this time. Backpacking permit requests for start dates in September and later are being considered. More >
  • The South Rim Backcountry Information Center remains closed.
  • Grand Canyon National Park recommends that hikers and runners be prepared to filter or disinfect creek water along corridor trails, in the event of a pipeline break.
  • South Kaibab Trailhead Parking: with shuttle bus and taxi service suspended, plan to park further away and add extra time and mileage to walk to the trailhead. If you drive beyond the “Do Not Enter” signs, and park at the trailhead, you will get a ticket.
Lake Powell Life News

LAKE POWELL LIFE provides news for Lake Powell, Page, and surrounding areas. For more information, view our Visitors Guide and Business Directory.

