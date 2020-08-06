The Very Latest on Grand Canyon National Park

Park Operations Update – Wednesday, August 5, 2020

Following guidance from the White House, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and state and local public health authorities, Grand Canyon National Park is increasing recreational access for the South Rim and river trips. The National Park Service (NPS) is working servicewide with federal, state, and local public health authorities to closely monitor the COVID-19 pandemic and using a phased approach to increase access on a park-by-park basis.

COVID-19 confirmed cases (8/3) in zip code 86023 (Grand Canyon/Tusayan): 35

There are 15 reported cases within Grand Canyon National Park (1 active cases, 14 recovered)

COVID-19 confirmed cases in Coconino County: 2,879 deaths:113

COVID-19 confirmed cases in Arizona: 179,497 deaths: 3,779

Arizona Executive Order through August 10: Prohibits large gatherings, ceases the issuance of new special event licenses and pauses the operations of bars, gyms, movie theaters, waterparks, and tubing rentals.