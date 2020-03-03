The VA says, “Thank You Vietnam Veterans!”

Thank you for serving our country in Vietnam.

That was the idea Monday night behind the VFW’s gathering of Vietnam Veterans at the Page Elks Lodge. Veterans Administration representatives were there to honor local Vietnam Vets for their service.

Jean Gurga is the acting Medical Center Director for the Northern Arizona VA and is based in Prescott. She and Navajo VA Representative, Shawndin Tracy, handed out two letters, stickers and a commemorative pin to our veterans, thanking them for their service in Vietnam. There were also representatives from the Page VA Clinic there as part of the ceremony.

Gurga called last night’s event a “Vietnam recognition ceremony.”

“Our nation’s recognition of the 50th anniversary officially began on Memorial day 2012,” said Gurga. “This celebration will continue until Veteran’s Day 2025.”

2025 will mark the 50th anniversary of the ending of the Vietnam War.

Ms. Gurga reminded the gathering that the Vietnam War (1962-1975) encompassed four presidential administrations; Kennedy, Johnson, Nixon and Ford.

“For the men and women who served in the war’s 13-years, the memories of fallen comrades forever changed lives,” she said.

On the pins, the veterans received there are six stars; each representing the countries that assisted South Vietnam during the war. They are The United States, Australia, New Zealand, the Philippines, South Korea and Thailand.

Jean Gurga then best summed-up the evening….

“To best mark the half-century milestone, we at the Northern Arizona VA Health care System want to pay tribute to all of the men and women who served our nation and who did not receive a true welcome home.”

It may be a little late, but Welcome Home, Vietnam Veterans!