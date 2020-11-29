The Utah Monolith Has Disappeared

The fun continues in San Juan County, Utah. The monolith is gone, and no one talking knows where it went or who took it away.

The 12-foot high metal monolith was discovered just recently (November 18) by two men in a helicopter, doing work for the Utah Division of Wildlife resources.

The monolith became a point of conversation across the world, and now it is sure to remain a conversation piece.

According to a spokesperson for the Bureau of Land Management, it was sometime Friday evening when the structure disappeared. It was replaced by a pile of rocks and a small pyramid made of some substance.

Did the BLM take it away? Well, apparently the BLM spokesperson says that because it was on public land, it was considered

private property, and they could not remove it.

It was discovered missing Saturday when a helicopter pilot decided to fly his family to the site and found it missing.

Here is the official word from the Bureau of Land Management:

” We have received credible reports that the illegally installed structure, referred to as the “monolith” has been removed from Bureau of Land Management (BLM) public lands by an unknown party. The BLM did not remove the structure which is considered private property. We do not investigate crimes involving private property which are handled by the local sheriff’s office. The structure has received international and national attention and we received reports that a person or group removed it on the evening of Nov. 27.”

(Featured photo: BBC)