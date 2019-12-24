News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell Life News

Back To Homepage
 Breaking News
  

The U.S. Issues Mexico Travel Advisory

The U.S. Issues Mexico Travel Advisory
December 24
05:08 2019
Print This Article

The U.S. has issued a travel advisory for those considering travel to Mexico during the Christmas holiday season.

The advisory issued is a Level 2 Travel Advisory, which means travelers should be aware of increased risks to safety and security if traveling to Mexico “due to widespread violent crime, including homicide, kidnapping, carjacking, and robbery.” according to the State Department.

“Violent crime – such as homicide, kidnapping, carjacking, and robbery – is widespread,” the State Department said

In addition to the advisory, U.S. government employees “may not travel between cities after dark, may not hail taxis on the street, and must rely on dispatched vehicles, including from app-based services like Uber or from regulated taxi stands.”

“U.S. government employees may not drive from the U.S.-Mexico border to or from the interior parts of Mexico, with the exception of daytime travel within Baja California, between Nogales and Hermosillo on Mexican Federal Highway 15D, and between Nuevo Laredo and Monterrey on Highway 85D,” the department continued.

List of areas considered especially dangerous below:

DO NOT TRAVEL TO:

Colima state due to crime.
Guerrero state due to crime.
Michoacán state due to crime.
Sinaloa state due to crime.
Tamaulipas state due to crime and kidnapping.

Reconsider Travel To:

Chihuahua state due to crime.
Coahuila state due to crime.
Durango state due to crime.
Jalisco state due to crime.
Mexico state due to crime.
Morelos state due to crime.
Nayarit state due to crime.
Nuevo Leon state due to crime.
San Luis Potosi state due to crime.
Sonora state due to crime.
Zacatecas state due to crime.

Click here for more information on the Travel Advisory.

The U.S. Issues Mexico Travel Advisory - overview

Summary: The U.S. Issues Mexico Travel Advisory

Tags
mexicotravel advisory

Current Articles

Scroll Back To Top

NEWS ARCHIVE

Recent News

© 2019 Copyright LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS. All Rights reserved.
Designed by LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.