The U.S. Issues Mexico Travel Advisory

The U.S. has issued a travel advisory for those considering travel to Mexico during the Christmas holiday season.

The advisory issued is a Level 2 Travel Advisory, which means travelers should be aware of increased risks to safety and security if traveling to Mexico “due to widespread violent crime, including homicide, kidnapping, carjacking, and robbery.” according to the State Department.

“Violent crime – such as homicide, kidnapping, carjacking, and robbery – is widespread,” the State Department said

In addition to the advisory, U.S. government employees “may not travel between cities after dark, may not hail taxis on the street, and must rely on dispatched vehicles, including from app-based services like Uber or from regulated taxi stands.”

“U.S. government employees may not drive from the U.S.-Mexico border to or from the interior parts of Mexico, with the exception of daytime travel within Baja California, between Nogales and Hermosillo on Mexican Federal Highway 15D, and between Nuevo Laredo and Monterrey on Highway 85D,” the department continued.

List of areas considered especially dangerous below:

DO NOT TRAVEL TO:

Colima state due to crime.

Guerrero state due to crime.

Michoacán state due to crime.

Sinaloa state due to crime.

Tamaulipas state due to crime and kidnapping.

Reconsider Travel To:

Chihuahua state due to crime.

Coahuila state due to crime.

Durango state due to crime.

Jalisco state due to crime.

Mexico state due to crime.

Morelos state due to crime.

Nayarit state due to crime.

Nuevo Leon state due to crime.

San Luis Potosi state due to crime.

Sonora state due to crime.

Zacatecas state due to crime.

