The Town of Tusayan Declares an Emergency

The town of Tusayan has declared a state of emergency due to substantial snow (almost two feet), lack of electrical power since 3 a.m., unsafe and impassable roads, and shortages of fuel.

“We are working to arrange emergency shelter at the National Park, in buses, and at other locations,” said Mayor Craig Sanderson. “We are working with the County Emergency Management team, ADOT, APS and the National Park Service with a priority on clearing roads.”

More than 1,000 people and tourists are now in Tusayan with no power or heat.

“Getting the roads open is the main thing we need,” said Sanderson. “The County and ADOT are working to make it possible to safely travel state route 64.”

The Town Council and staff are also working to get information out to the community and to people in need.

The American Red Cross has deployed staff and is ready to assist. They have set-up an emergency shelter at the Horace Albright Training Center located inside Grand Canyon National Park. Persons needing a shuttle ride to the shelter should call 928.638.7302.