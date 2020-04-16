The Tale of the Stolen Dump Truck

Flagstaff authorities recently had their hands full. They report a man was arrested and charged with stealing a dump truck and then taking it on a crime spree!



On April 12, 2020 Deputies were called to the area of Burris Lane, for a report of a possible stolen dump truck. Upon arrival, Deputies were told by the reporting party that the dump truck was stuck in the mud in the neighborhood near the East end of Burris Lane and it was occupied by one male subject.

Deputies located the dump truck and made verbal contact with the Driver. The Driver refused to follow commands or exit the vehicle. Deputies continued negotiations for approximately 1 hour until the suspect finally exited the vehicle and was then taken into custody without further incident.

Through investigation, it was found that the suspect had broken into a landscape company in Flagstaff where he stole a dump truck. The suspect then drove to Grey Mountain where he stole some merchandise from the convenience store. The suspect then drove back to the Flagstaff area. While on the way back to Flagstaff the suspect was reportedly driving erratically. The vehicle drove through some driveways and yards in the area of Burris Lane, causing damage due to the deep mud, before getting stuck in the mud.

Tyler Littlefield, a 27-year-old Flagstaff resident, was arrested and booked into the Coconino County Jail for Theft of Means of Transportation, Possession of Stolen Property, Criminal Damage (2 Counts) 2nd Degree Trespass, and Resisting Arrest. The Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the Public, AZ Department of Public Safety and the Flagstaff Police Department for their assistance during this incident. The incident remains under investigation and additional charges may be filed at a later date.