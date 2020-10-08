The Substance Abuse Task Force Hits the Ground Running

Page’s Substance Abuse Task Force met on Wednesday night (Oct 7) for an introductory meeting aimed at setting the tone for this new organization. The task force was put together through the urging of City Manager Darren Coldwell, and takes aim at the decades-old Page problem of people wandering the streets, often under the influence.

Members of the new task force are:

Christopher J. Hansen, Larry Wallen, Craig Simmons, Gwen Lasslo, Janell Dickson, Brittany Hansen and Stephen Klain. The City Council Liaison is Counselor Kristin Davis.

At the opening of the meeting Wednesday Mr. Coldwell gave the group some thoughts on how to get going, with an issue that has been a part of Page for many decades.

He pointed out that Catholic Charities has come onboard and have started their outreach already.

The task force will meet every 3rd Wednesday of the month, with the next gathering will be on October 21st.

“Other people from the community have expressed an interest,” said Coldwell. “They will not be voting members, but they’ll have an opportunity to give their input, and then you seven will make the final decisions.”

The City manager also suggested to the members to do some research on the Internet, and to find other state-run or community-run substance abuse organizations. He believes it could be a great source for ideas that would lead to success.

“We also hope that you guys can come up with some goals that you can reach for,” he added. “That can be anything from receiving your first grant within a year, or do outreach to the schools, or maybe a new ad campaign with a ‘just say no,’ kind of thing.”

Mr. Coldwell pointed out that he and the city are here for support, not to direct the task force.

Formerly with PUSD and three years now with Encompass health Services, Gwen Lasslo was selected by the group as their Chair of the Substance Abuse task Force. Brittany Hansen, a nurse with Banner Page Hospital, was selected as co-Chair.

Again, their next meeting, which will be open to the public, is on Wednesday October 21st.

Featured Photo from Wednesday night: Gwen Lasslo (L) and Brittany hansen