The Story of Christmas

Early Christians were clever – and they needed to be.

In ancient Rome anyone caught practicing Christianity faced almost certain death. It would take more than three centuries after the death of Jesus before Rome recognized Christianity as a religion.

It happened during the reign of Emperor Constantine the Great. Legend says that the night before a crucial battle Constantine had a dream in which God told him he would wim if his army marched behind a cross.

Constantine immediately had a cross built and his army emerged victorious. Constantine became a convert.

But there were thousands of religions around the world, so how did Christianity emerge so dominant?

Marketing.

Christians took parts of other religions – that already had a following – and tweaked them to suit their needs.

First there was the Roman festival of Saturnalia, which was a celebration of the Roman god Saturn. The festival lasted from December 17 to December 23 and included a public banquet, a sacrifice to Saturn and a carnival. Roman norms were also flipped upside down as masters, for example, served their slaves.

Saturnalia was the Roman version of an even earlier celebration, the Greek fest of Kronia. Though Saturnalia is credited to Rome, many other civilizations held similar celebrations around the same time-frame.

Instead of “Merry Christmas” Romans greeted each other with “Io Saturnalia.”

Saturn was the god of agriculture and the Romans celebrated him in mid-winter praying for him to bless their crops in the coming year.

But, December 25?

In the Roman calendar December 25 is the winter solstice, when the days are the coldest and darkest. The Romans used this day to celebrate the sun, which is needed for crops to grow.

The Christians took over December 25 to honor “the son” of God.

The lengthy pagan celebrations were incorporated into the Twelve Days of Christmas.

And Santa Claus, you ask, of course?

St. Nicholas was a monk in ancient Turkey who traveled about rewarding those who practiced good deeds. In some legends St. Nicholas had a partner named Krampus. If children were good, St. Nicholas left them a treat; if they were bad Krampus took them away never to be seen again.

Do Indian tribes celebrate Christmas?

Page resident Bernice Austin-Begay said she never celebrated Christmas as a child. She, like many Navajos, never knew about Christmas until they went to boarding school. For Christmas the boarding school students would get a bag with some hard candy, maybe some cookies and a piece of fruit.

The Narragansett tribe, of Rhode Island, celebrated 13 “thanksgivings” each year, according to Loren Spears, executive director of the Tomaquag Museum, in Exeter, R.I.

These celebrations followed the cycles of the moon, she explained.

Nikommo is the Narragansett feast that occurs in early December.

“Nikommo has nothing to do with Christmas, or Jesus’ birth,” Spears said. “Today people combine the two concepts.”

During the Great Depression the Nikommo would be held at the tribe’s Longhouse. The children would receive paper bags with a few snacks, like an orange and a couple of homemade cookies.

Over the years the Navajo Nation and other tribes have incorporated the ideas behind Christmas – goodwill toward men, peace on earth – into their society.

So, Merry Keshmesh!