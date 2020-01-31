The State of the City? Pretty Darn Good!

“Page is a proud community. We’ve been that way since the first bucket of concrete was poured on the Glen Canyon Dam.”

That’s how Page Mayor Levi Tappan began his talk on Friday at the annual State of the City event at the Marriott.

There was a very large crowd at Friday’s event including Coconino County District-5

Supervisor Lena Fowler, the Page City Council, National Park Service representatives and many others. It was sponsored and put together by the Page/Lake Powell Chamber of Commerce.

The State of the City looks pretty good according to Page Mayor Tappan. He told the gathering that right now the things the city needs to focus on are housing, schools and our quality of life.

He began his presentation by pointing our dozens of positive things going on in Page, having to do with business, tourism and the people who make up the city.