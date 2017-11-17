The Spirit of Christmas is Coming to Page

The Holiday and Christmas Season is upon us once again. And in Page it means big things from the Page/Lake Powell Chamber of Commerce.

Judy Franz is the chamber’s Executive Director and she stopped-in to Lake Powell Communications the other day to give us some holiday cheerful information about two big events.

First, it’s Santa’s Layover; the annual holiday event at the Page Airport. This year it’s on Saturday December 9th beginning at 11 A.M. Santa’s Layover is part of the chamber’s Coconino County Community College’s scholarship program.

As of this writing, the chamber only has room for three more vendors. (Call 645-2741)

“I invite a maximum of twenty vendors,” said Franz. “We also have Santa Claus there, and we’ll have a silent auction.”

All of the money from the silent auction goes to the CCC scholarship program.

Santa Claus will arrive at the event by way of helicopter directly from the North Pole at about 12-noon and will stay until 2:30.

The airport will be filled with holiday music and newly purchased decorations. Plus, it’s a great time to do some Christmas shopping.

“I think it will be another great day,” added Judy.

Next, it’s the chamber’s Parade of Lights on Saturday December 16 at 6 P.M. Mustering will begin at 5. The parade is something they’re bringing back, and they’re putting new life into it as well.

“Everyone wants to see the boats with the lights on them,” said Franz. “And while we can’t go on the lake, we have Lake Powell Boulevard.”

She says she is challenging all of Page, Big Water and the entire surrounding area to get their boats out; get them on the trailers and decorate them for the Parade of Lights. And not just boats. She’s also talking about ATV’s and motor homes; even horses, too.

“If you have dogs, decorate them, too; put on their Santa hats,” she added. “We’re challenging everybody to come out and show some Christmas spirit this year.”

She tells us entries are coming in already, but she says registration with the chamber is necessary.

There will be 1st 2nd and 3rd place winners for parade participants.

“Come on out and please support this,” said the chamber executive director. “During the Christmas time Page is here, we are open for business. We have a lot of small businesses in town that are amazing.”

For information on these events, or to see if there’s still time to sign up as a vendor for Santa’s Layover, call the chamber at 928-645-2741.