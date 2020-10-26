The Serious Series

The 2020 World Series is nearing its end, with the Los Angeles Dodgers one win away. However, if the Tampa Bay Rays can win two more games they will wear the crown instead.

This year has been one of the most unusual in Major League Baseball history. With this unique season about to end here’s a quick glance back at other series.

The first World Series was in 1903 when the Boston Americans (now Red Sox) beat the Pittsburgh Pirates. The following year the National League champion New York Giants refused to play in the Americans in the series.

That led to rules changes in baseball to make the World Series an official part of the season.

The 1905 series featured one of the greatest pitching performances of all ‘time – by both teams. Led by Christy Mathewson’s three shutout wins in six days and one by “Iron Man Joe” McGinity, the Giants topped the Philadelphia A’s led by Hall of Fame hurlers Eddie Plank and Chief Bender. Each of the five games ended in a shut-out!

The series has had its share of legendary moments – whether they really happened or not.

One was in 1909 when baseball’s two greatest stars in the Deadball Era met in the World Series for the only time. Detroit’s Ty Cobb was on first base and legend has it that he yelled to Pirates star Honus Wagner “Hey, krauthead, I’m coming down on the next pitch!”

The story goes that Cobb tried to steal the base but was met by Wagner’s glove and the ball slamming into his face.

Another debatable event was Babe Ruth’s “called shot” in 1932. The aging Bambino was struggling badly and the Chicago Cubs players were taunting him when Ruth allegedly let two strikes go past and then point toward the centerfield fence – where he promptly hit the next pitch.

Always the showman, The Babe insisted he had called the shot. However no newspaper accounts at the time made mention it such an event.

The series has along history of giving mediocre players their moment to shine, like Pittsburgh’s Bill Mazeroski or the A’s Howard Ehmke.

On the flip side some of the sports greatest players never quite matched their skill level on the big stage.

The aforementioned Cobb has the highest career batting average (.366) and hit .400 three times, but he barely made a ripple in his three series appearances.

Other stars that have struggled in their series’ careers include Willie Mays (.239 average and no homers in four series), Ted Williams (.200 and no homers in one series) and Mathewson, whowas only 5-5 in four World Series.

Then there is Clayton Kershaw, who has a 3-2 win-loss record in three series. The good news for Kershaw is that he has time to change his narrative around – two of his series wins have come this year against the Rays.