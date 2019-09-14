The Sand Devils Will Turn it Around Soon!!

Snowflake 52 Page 0

No, it wasn’t pretty Friday night at Page High School, but there are positives that can be easily garnered from the shutout loss to the Lobos.

Yes, the loss dropped the Sand Devils to 0-4 on the season, but things will look-up quickly for Coach Bubba Billie and his troops. It’s not because “things have to get better.” It’s because they will get better! After this coming week’s game at Valley Christian, we begin to play regional games. And the regional games will come at a time when the proverbial injured reserve list will be far shorter.

Add to that the fact that the arm of senior quarterback Gabe Gomez had the Sand Devils moving consistently in the 3rd and 4th quarters Friday night. Things will get better.

For one thing, while starting (and injured) quarterback Robert Smith says he doesn’t know about the Valley Christian game, he is sure he’ll be back after the bye week (9/27) when the Sand Devils take-on arch-rival Tuba City at home on Friday, October 4th! That’s when # 8 Gabe Gomez will become QB Smith’s favorite target with his passes.

Don’t miss the October 4th game in Page. It will be Allie’s Angel’s Night, a night to honor our good friend, Allie, as she continues her battle against cancer.