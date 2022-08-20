News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell Life News

Back To Homepage
 Breaking News
  

The Sand Devils are Ready for Football

The Sand Devils are Ready for Football
August 20
06:19 2022
Print This Article

Bring on the Football Season

Coach Billie on Friday night

Head Coach Bubba Billie could not have been happier Friday night after watching his Sand Devils football team play their scrimmage against the Warriors of Tuba City as if every play mattered.

“I’m very happy with tonight’s performance,” said Coach Billie immediately following the close-to two hour contest. “Our intensity was high and we got some good looks on both sides of the ball.”

Though there was no scoreboard or first down markers, the large crowd of Sand Devils’ fans made it seem like the real deal. And, they certainly had a lot to cheer about all night.

A lot of Sand Devils warming up

On defense Page grabbed five or six interceptions. On offense both the running game and the passing game, were working very well.

“Our tackling went so well, too” added the coach.  “They’re just getting after it right now.”

 

The Coach added that all the work is paying off. In addition, he’s got a whole lot of students with the team right now, about one hundred! Last year at this time he had about fifty players.

Talking about the large crowd that came out to witness the scrimmage, the Coach is hoping it leads to a sell-out next week.

“Next week” means the first real game for the Sand Devils. Page will be hosting the Redskins of Red Mesa at 7 PM next Friday the 26th.

The Sand Devils are Ready for Football - overview

Summary: The Sand Devils are Ready for Football

Tags
bubba billiepage arizonapage high school football

Current Articles

Scroll Back To Top

NEWS ARCHIVE

Recent News

© 2019 Copyright LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS. All Rights reserved.
Designed by LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.