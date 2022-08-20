The Sand Devils are Ready for Football

Bring on the Football Season

Head Coach Bubba Billie could not have been happier Friday night after watching his Sand Devils football team play their scrimmage against the Warriors of Tuba City as if every play mattered.

“I’m very happy with tonight’s performance,” said Coach Billie immediately following the close-to two hour contest. “Our intensity was high and we got some good looks on both sides of the ball.”

Though there was no scoreboard or first down markers, the large crowd of Sand Devils’ fans made it seem like the real deal. And, they certainly had a lot to cheer about all night.

On defense Page grabbed five or six interceptions. On offense both the running game and the passing game, were working very well.

“Our tackling went so well, too” added the coach. “They’re just getting after it right now.”

The Coach added that all the work is paying off. In addition, he’s got a whole lot of students with the team right now, about one hundred! Last year at this time he had about fifty players.

Talking about the large crowd that came out to witness the scrimmage, the Coach is hoping it leads to a sell-out next week.

“Next week” means the first real game for the Sand Devils. Page will be hosting the Redskins of Red Mesa at 7 PM next Friday the 26th.