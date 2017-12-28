The Sad End of the Biograph Girl

Florence Lawrence died 79 years ago today.

You remember Florence Lawrence, don’t you?

She was once the most famous movie star in the world. In fact, it wouldn’t be a stretch to say she was the first movie star.

But, more than that, she combined beauty with brains and was an inventor, too. Two of her inventions became quite popular back in her day.

Alas, she was less of a businesswoman and never patented her inventions – thus receiving little credit and no money for her inventions.

It was on this day – December 28 – in 1938 that Lawrence committed suicide in her Beverly Hills home. She was only 52.

Born in 1886, in Ontario, Florence Bridgewood began her career when little more than a toddler. Her mother, Lotta Lawrence, was a vaudeville actress and had no choice but to drag her infant daughter to the theater with her. The child, billed as “Florence, the Wonder Whistler,” became a hit on stage in the years before silent movies emerged.

In 1907 Florence Lawrence signed with the Biograph studio – the home of legendary director D. W. Griffith and future stars Lillian Gish, Mary Pickford and Douglas Fairbanks, Sr.

It was Florence who proved popular with audiences. So popular that the public knew her as “the Biograph girl” and flocked to any movie she was in.

Unlike today’s Hollywood, the early studios did everything they could to prevent a player from becoming a star. They feared that if an actor became “famous” they would demand higher pay.

The studio bosses were right.

In 1910 Florence Lawrence was the first to have her name advertised with the picture. She was the first movie star.

With her newfound wealth she became one of the earliest automobile owners. Florence loved to drive – and with her mechanical mind – came up with two auto inventions. The first, in 1914, was a button that, when pushed, would lift an arrow on the back of the car to indicate which way she was turning. It was the first turn signal.

Later she also invented a similar system – when a driver stepped on the brakes it would lift a “stop” sign on the rear of the car so other drivers would know she was braking! (Incidentally, her mother invented the first electric windshield wiper!)

In 1915 beautiful Florence Lawrence was badly burned while rescuing another actor from a fire, and found work after that hard to come by. Hollywood’s first movie star – who had appeared in more than 250 movies – quickly became yesterday’s news.

By 1938 she was suffering from a rare bone disease that caused her excruciating pain. Five days before her 53rd birthday, Florence Lawrence poisoned herself.