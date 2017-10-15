The “Rocky” Road Less Traveled

I-40 proved to be a rocky road for one semi-trailer truck driver on October 6.

That was Friday, not sundae. It was a day for good humor.

The semi rolled over, spilling ice cream across the interstate. A spokesman for the McKinley County Sheriff’s Office said traffic had to be re-routed for about three hours.

The accident, with no injuries, happened lickety split. There was no word on whether police had to use cones to block off the highway.

The truck driver apparently veered off onto the shoulder of the road and then overcorrected, McKinley County Sheriff’s Captain James Maiorano said.

It had been a slippery year for ice cream-related accidents.

In March the singer Ciara – in her third trimester of pregnancy – was involved in an accident when a driver T-boned her Mercedes. The singer emerged unhurt – and enjoyed a bowl of soft-serve ice cream yogurt.

The outcome was sadder following a May accident.

The longtime owner of Springer’s Homemade Ice Cream – a Jersey Shore institution – died in May after she was involved in a traffic crash. Barbara Humpreys, 82, was thrown from the car in a freak accident. Her husband, Neil, was also seriously injured.

Ice Cream has been around a long time, but it was a delicacy and rather on the expensive side. It wasn’t until the late 1800s and early 1900s that prices came down the masses got a taste of and began to scream for ice cream.

Ice cream vendors popped up, selling their creamy delights in paper, metal and glass holders.

The lure of ice cream was so strong it apparently erased sanitary concerns. “Penny licks” became popular, where the vendor scooped ice cream into a small glass bowl and people would pay a penny to lick the bowl clean. (If they tried this with the first toilets it evidently proved less popular!)

Historians agree on the what, where and when – 1904 World’s Fair in St. Louis – but not the who when it comes to inventing the ice cream cone.

The generally accepted story goes likes this: ice cream vender Arnold Fornachou couldn’t keep up with demand and ran out of paper dishes. Ernest Hamwi, a vender next to Fornachou sold “zalabia,” a waffle-like pastry. Because his zalabia wasn’t selling, Hamwi decided to help his neighbor by rolling up one of his waffle pastries and giving it to Fornachou – who promptly used it to hold his ice cream.