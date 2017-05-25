The Road Not Taken (Care Of)

Students across the Navajo Nation have a new excuse they can tell their teachers.

Instead of saying “The dog ate my homework,” they can say they were absent from class because of the roads on the way to school.

A new report by the Government Accountability Office found that roads on three reservations – including Navajo – are so atrocious that they contribute to high absenteeism rates of native students.

The report blamed roads for 10-percent of the chronic absenteeism from school.

This is the first time the government has studied road conditions on reservations in relation to absenteeism rates, said Rebecca Shea, who led the study.

In all the report looked at roughly 29,000 miles of Bureau of Indian Affairs-owned roads on reservations.

It’s not just the reservation roads are long and winding, but on the Navajo Reservation, alone, there are more than 4,000-miles of rutted, dirt roads that become all but impassable in heavy rain or snow.

Shea said all the stakeholders point to a lack of funding to maintain reservation roads.

In addition to funding, other issues that hamper efforts to maintain tribal roads include overlapping jurisdiction and weather conditions, the report found.

However, intergovernmental partnerships have helped mitigate challenges in some cases.

The report noted that in 2013, federal, state, and tribal agencies partnered on a $35-million project to pave a BIA earth road on the Navajo Nation when the main U.S. highway was closed due to a landslide.

By partnering, the agencies completed the project in about three months and prior to the start of the school year, eliminating a 45-mile detour.

Shea hopes the GAO report will highlight this issue and lead to changes.

“Our report noting this as a challenge brings some high-level attention to the issue,” Shea said.