The Retreat at Indigo Ridge had Groundbreaking Ceremony Thursday

February 11
11:47 2022
Keith Moran and Mayor Diak at the groundbreaking for Retreat at Indigo Ridge

On Thursday morning, a groundbreaking ceremony was held for The Retreat at Indigo Ridge, a gated townhome community to be developed on Ridge Way Road off of North Navajo in Page. Several excited community members attended the groundbreaking, and speeches were given by Page Mayor Bill Diak and Hollybrook Homes Group Operations Leader, Keith Moran.

Hollybrook Homes is a UK-based developer operating since 1987. According to Mr. Moran, Hollybrook Homes currently has 7,000 homes in planning and 1,000 more currently in construction.

Mr. Moran said of The Retreat at Indigo Ridge, “It’s been a great success so far.”

Realtor Judy Edwards was at the ceremony as well, and she thanked those who helped make the project a success. “There’s so much community support on this project,” she said.

The first phase of construction is anticipated to begin over the next few weeks, and at the time of reporting, 19 homes had already been sold. The Retreat at Indigo Ridge is a 105-acre site with 59 total lots planned for Phase 1 of the project.

