The Race is Over, Not the Responsibility

The votes have been cast, the winners sworn in and all the candidates – successful or not – have moved on.

But, wait, not so fast.

Throwing your hat into the political ring, putting up signs and campaigning among the people are all part of the game.

But so is accountability.

Pursuant to the Navajo Nation Election Code all candidates for office on the reservation must file campaign expense reports with the Navajo Election Administration.

With the 2016 elections some seven months in the past, 54 candidates still have not complied with Navajo law and filed their expense reports.

The Navajo Board of Election Supervisors unanimously passed a resolution to forward the names of expense report delinquents to the chief prosecutor of the Navajo Nation.

The nearly five dozen individuals include candidates ranging from chapter officials, school board members and grazing committee members who were a part of the 2016 chapter primary and general elections.

If convicted, those who failed to file the mandatory paperwork could be hit in the pocketbook.

According to the Election Code, “a candidate, whether elected to an office or not, who refuses or fails to file the statement required by 11 N.N.C. §202 is guilty of an offense and upon conviction thereof shall be punished by a fine of not less than $300 nor more than $500.”