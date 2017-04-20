The Police Can Stay in Short Creek

Following a 2016 trial in Phoenix it was thought the shared police department of Hildale, Utah and Colorado City, Arizona would be disbanded and started all over with new officers and a new way of dealing with people.

But that’s not going to happen.

A judge has decided to keep the Short Creek Police Department as is, but with some real changes, too.

On Tuesday (4/18) US District Judge H. Russel Holland made a ruling that the department in the polygamist towns will stay together, but improvements are to be made. The jury trial had found police officers didn’t treat non-FLDS residents or visitors, as well as they treated members of the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

During the trial there was evidence shown that non-FLDS folks couldn’t get water hook-ups or building permits. Plus, they were basically denied police protection!

As part of the Judge’s order Tuesday, someone will be appointed to watch over the situation to make sure the police department adheres to the judge’s orders.

For some background and details on how the police in Hildale and Colorado City treated “gentiles,” as they call non-FLDS members, author and private investigator Sam Brower went into detail about the treatment he and others received from the police department in the dual cities. Those details were published in his 2011 book “Prophet’s Prey; My Seven-Year Investigation into Warren Jeffs and the Fundamentalist Church of Latter-Day Saints.”