The Page Sand Devils Girls and Boys Head to State Basketball Championship Games

Featured Photo: Senor Calla Smith sings the National Anthem (in Navajo) at the Page gym prior to the boys’ game March 18th. Calla is also a member of the girls’ Sand Devils’ squad and will be there in Mesa for the championship game!

March Madness; Page-Style

March 17

In Overtime

Page Lady Sand Devils-56

Thatcher Eagles- 49

March 18

Sand Devil Boys-54

Gilbert Christian-35

Because the Page Sand Devil girls and boys teams won their semi-final contests this week, they will participate in their respect State Championship games this Saturday! And bot Sand Devils teams will be playing the Lobos of Snowflake High School. The games will be played in Mesa at Eastmark High School.

Page girls: 3 p.m. Saturday

Page guys: 5:30 p.m. Saturday

On St. Patrick’s Day the girls did not have an easy win. In fact, if you were up close at the tail end of the 4th quarter Wednesday you would have seen the tears and the anguish forming on the faces of some of the Lady Sand Devils.

But seriously, as Coach Ryan Whitehorse pointed out to Lake Powell Communications, you did not see that look on the face of junior Miquedah Taliman. Maybe that’s why the coach designed a play with just 15-seconds left in the game, that would give the young lady an open 3-point shot.

The plan worked with perfection and from beyond the 3-point arc Miquedah swished it!

But that left the Page girls with a two point deficit.

To the rescue, two seniors name Begay!

# 4 Nadya Begay stole the inbound pass. She immediately fed it to # 50 Torrance Begay. She made the bucket, the score was tied and the Page High School gym erupted!

In overtime the Sand devils outscored Gilbert Christian 11-4 and walked their way in to the championship game for the 4th consecutive year.

(March 18)

Though they were playing a very strong Gilbert Christian team, the Page Sand Devils boys were ready to play from the get-go. They held the lead for almost the entire game and led by 15 going into quarter # 4. They ended up with a 19-point victory and Coach Justin Smith told the radio audience minutes later, “I’m really proud of this team.”

Go Sand Devils; Girls & Boys