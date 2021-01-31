The Page HS Girls and Boys Are Victorious Saturday

The Sand Devil Girls Are 2-0; the Boys are 1-1

It was a good day of basketball for the Page Sand Devils’ girls and boys teams on Saturday. Both teams won their games in convincing fashion against the Cougars of Chino Valley.

But of course it was not your normal Sand Devils’ type day at the Page High School gym. Very few people were allowed in the gym; two or three family members per player. And after the girls’ game, their fans were ushered out in favor of the boys’ fans, who walked in and took their places in the stands.

In game-1 Coach Ryan Whitehorse’s gals sparked from start to finish, winning 53-16.

Page’s Torrance Begay led all scorers with 13-points, almost matching the Cougars’ entire team. Miquedah Taliman poured-in 9 points, with Emma Yazzie adding 6 toward the winning cause.

No doubt, the Cougars were at an extreme disadvantage bringing only six players with them from Yavapai County. To make it much worse, one of their players went out with a knee injury very early in the game. She sat on their bench for the remainder of the contest with an ice pack wrapped around the injured knee.

A lot of credit must be showered on the remaining five girls, who all played every second of the rest of the game, face masks and all!

Coach Justin Smith’s Sand Devils boys chalked-up a 46-19 victory Saturday, leading 26-13 at the half.

Leading the scoring for the Sand devils was senior Stu Sandall with a nice 20-points. But the young man did so much more on offense and defense in the victory; rebounds, blocked shots and a number of steals. He dominated from start to finish.

Orlandon Yazzie contributed a dozen points, and Dahntay Dugi had 10-points for Page.

At Lake Powell Communications we thank Faith Bible Chapel for allowing the games to be seen anywhere on the planet by way of the school’s website. Al Nezy, who is with the church and the school district, put hours and hours of work into making this happen.

During the game we even heard from former PUSD Superintendent Rob Varner, who was watching the game on his computer in Payson, Arizona.

Next up for the Sand Devils is a trip to Fountain Hills High School on Tuesday. The girls play at 5:30, the boys at 7.