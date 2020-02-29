(Click to enlarge photos)

Simply put: The Girls Will Play for the State Championship, But Not the Boys

Page Girls – 37 ALA-Gilbert North – 35

Sabino Boys – 53 Sand Devil Boys – 50

Both of these Page High School basketball games, played at the Arizona Veterans Memorial Coliseum Friday, were gut-wrenching!

Yes, the Lady Sand Devils, under the direction of Coach Ryan Whitehorse won a very tough ballgame, but the fact remains Page never had one single lead the whole game, until there were seven seconds left in the final quarter.

This gym was rocking; almost shaking, when junior Torrance Begay scored with two layups in the closing seconds with all the pressure in the world on her! One of those layups came because of a wonderful pass from senior Ashlyn Adakai.

Ms. Torrance Begay led all scorers with 17-points and had herself 7-rebounds, leading the Sand Devils.

At the half it was ALA – 21 and Page – 16.

It was pure effort on the entire team that led to this huge victory, and places the girls in position to possibly with their 3rd straight State Title Saturday night against the same school that knocked-off the boys, Sabino of Tucson at 6 PM.

The boys’ game was so much like the girls’ game. The one and only difference was the final score! Coach Justin Smith’s wonderful team trailed for much of the game, including 23-19 at the half. But they were always in it, and they had the lead a few times as the clock was winding down.

Three cheers for six-foot junior Robert Smith who led the way and spent almost zero time on the bench. Mr. Smith led the Sand Devils with 18-points, including three exciting 3-pointers.

Stu Sandall added 12-points for the guys, and was a big presence the entire game. It was obvious that when Sabino was on offense or defense, Stu was their number one point of interest! But the junior stayed focused and played very well from start to finish.

Page’s Maurice Smith really lit the fans on fire just shy of the end of the first half when he nailed a 3-pointer and brought the crowd to their feet! That included Navajo President Jonathan Nez, who didn’t miss one second of the Page game, and admitted to us before that he’d be rooting for the Sand Devils. (“of course”)

In the end, though, it was Sabino’s Caesar Saenz (19-points) and Pablo Gutierrez ((17-points) that made the difference in the end.

Congratulations to Coach Smith’s men, who had a fantastic season from beginning to end. The end was heartbreaking, but it also put these guys in a position to be appreciated by Page High School and the Page/Lechee and Navajo communities.

Way to go Sand Devil guys!!

Also, congratulations to Coach Whitehorse’s gals, who will try to do the boys a favor Saturday night, by keeping at least one Sabino team out of the champion’s circle.

Photo on right: 2-seconds after the Lady Sand Devils victory; Happy/Sad all around.