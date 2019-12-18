The Page Girls Top Pusch Ridge Christian 45-19 on Tuesday Night!!

The Lions of Pusch Ridge Christian Academy came into Page with a very young team; eight freshman to be exact. Through most of the first half the Lady Sand Devils gave the Lions fits with their full-court press.

But under the direction of their coach, Lonnie Tvrdy, these ladies from Tucson played hard for the entire 32-minutes of the game, but could not keep up with the ladies from Page.

The halftime score in favor of page was 32-4.

The Sand Devils were led in scoring by junior Emma Yazzie’s ten points. Miquedah Tolliman was next with nine points, followed by the seven points scored by Camryn Nockindeneh and the six scored by Torrance Begay.

Coach Ryan Whitehorse’s team was hustling from the get-go, and never looked back. But when opportunities arose, both teams showed continuous respect for the other.

Next up for the 5-1 Lady Sand Devils is a game against visiting Many Farms on Thursday night. They’ll play at 6 p.m., followed by the Page guys and the Lobos guys at 7:30.

Both games will be carried on the radio, but we urge you to get down there, enjoy some popcorn and some good solid basketball.