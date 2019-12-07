The Page Girls Reach the Championship Game

Today’s the day!

That’s not just a saying, it also represents what’s going to be today (Saturday) at Page High School. It’s the culmination of this week’s Lake Powell Holiday Classic, and last night Page game was a classic.

On Saturday night the Page High School girls’ basketball team showed their true grit for 32-minutes as they defeated Kirtland Central High School from northwest New Mexico. And the Broncos are the most celebrated girls’ basketball team in the history of New Mexico!

The Page gals won 36-39, and with the victory, they advanced to today’s 3:30 p.m. championship game against the winner of yesterday’s Monument Valley/Tuba City game.

When the bell rang at the start of the game, the Page girls took an early lead. And though their lead became paper-thin at times, they never relinquished it; ever. But boy, it was close all game long.

Yes, the fabulous Lady Sand Devils are the two-time defending champion Arizona state champs. And their storied history speaks for itself on the walls of the high school gym.

But since 1979 the Lady Broncos have been in 31 New Mexico state championship games, winning 19 of them! Simply put, the ladies from Page beat a quality team!

Scoring leaders for the Page Sand Devils were Neve Redhair with 9, and Torrance Begay and Emma Yazzie each contributed eight points each. But the rebounding work by junior Torrance Begay may have made the difference in the ballgame.

Game time: 3:30 this afternoon!