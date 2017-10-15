The Page Elks Lodge Donates $$$ for Shop with a Cop

Last Thursday (Oct 12) the Page Elks Lodge handed over a one thousand dollar check to the Page Police department. The money is for their “Shop with a Cop” program. Every year the kids meet with the officers (the “cops”) at the Page Walmart and have themselves a merry little Christmas through the program with gifts and toys.

Marie Justice is the exalted Ruler for the local Elks Lodge and she was just tickled about being able to do this for the police, but mostly for the kids of the Page area.

“As a lodge we’re really really proud to be able to help the community,” she told Lake Powell Communications. “It’s really a good thing that the Page Police are doing and we’re glad to help.”

She said the money came from the Grand Lodge as part of the Elks’ 150th anniversary.

Lieutenant Tim Lange of the Page Police said this donation from the Elks Lodge means a lot to the Police Department.

“But it means more to the community,” he said. “There are a lot of kids who wouldn’t have Christmas without Shop with a Cop.”

Lt. Lange has been in law enforcement in the Page area for a quarter of a century!

He added that without the donations they receive they wouldn’t be able to put-on the Shop with a Cop every holiday season. He added that the Page Walmart deserves a lot of credit for their constant support of the program.

“It’s a noble cause, and we really appreciate any donation,” Lt. Lange added.