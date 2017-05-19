The NHA Picture Looks Better

The Navajo Times has apparently come to the defense of those who have been running the Navajo Housing Authority. Those housing officials were attacked back in December in an article in the Arizona Republic. The article claimed there was a lot of money wasted at the housing authority, as well as just a lack of providing the housing needed on the nation.

But the Times has published a story claiming the Republic’s writers included inaccurate statements in their lengthy story. NHA officials have apparently provided the Times with documents that demonstrate a different picture of the NHA and the work it does.

Aneva J. Yazzie is the CEO of the housing organization on the Navajo Nation and she is praising the work of the Navajo Times.

“We’re pleased that the Navajo Times focused on the facts to paint a full picture of NHA and the work we have done for decades to serve the Navajo Nation,” said Yazzie in a press release. “NHA has been and will remain committed to providing quality housing and community development services, promoting opportunities for economic self-sufficiency and supporting the Navajo people.”

It will be interesting to see how Navajo President Russell Begaye reacts to this new information. He and the Nation’s Council voted last month to fire the officials at the NHA and had already been looking at resumes of possible replacements at last report.