The Next Navajo Council Speaker is …?

Seth Damon!

Temporarily, that is. Shortly after being sworn in as the 24th Navajo Nation Council on January 15 the new delegates quickly convened in a special session to select a Speaker Pro Tem.

Damon, former chairman of the Budget and Finance Committee, will serve as Speaker Pro Tem for two weeks until a permanent speaker is chosen. The former speaker, long-time delegate LoRenzo Bates, did not seek re-election last year. His term ended January 15.

Damon, who represents several chapters, including Red Rock, Chilchiltah, Rock Springs and Baahaali, ran unopposed in the 2018 general election. In a secret ballot in the special session last week, Damon, who received 11 votes, was elected over the other nominees – Eugenia Charles-Newton (6), Amber Kanazbah Crotty (4) and Tuba City’s Otto Tso, who received

three votes.

The council’s winter session begins January 28, at which time a permanent speaker will be selected.

Many Farms Delegate Kee Allen Begay, Jr., said the selection of a speaker pro tem “paved the way for a very productive council.”

Begay sponsored the legislation to elect a speaker pro tem.