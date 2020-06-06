The NBA Season Continues for the SUNS

The Phoenix Suns, with their 26-39 record this season, are “in” and will see their 2019-2020 season continue with an 8-game schedule in Orlando. That’s the word from NBA headquarters, who wanted to salvage something out of the 2019-2020 Season despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

The suns are actually lucky that the league decided to expand the “new” season with 22-teams, instead of just 16, which was the original thought. That would have left them watching at home on their TVs.

One team that did not make the cut was the Cleveland Cavaliers. Lake Powell Communications spoke with Tim Alcorn, the team’s radio play-by-play man, about the Cavs being left on the outside looking in. He said he understood the decision.

“Sure I’m disappointed the Cavs season is now over, but I certainly understand the league was facing a multitude of challenges to reach a conclusion on how to best resume action,” said Alcorn. “There was no perfect solution.”

Mr. Alcorn went on to talk about his first year being the Cavs’ man on-the-air.

“The radio voice of a team isn’t simply a job; it’s an obligation, and one I take very seriously. You’re responsible for calling the game in an accurate, articulate, descriptive, passionate; but also an entertaining way…every night,” he said.

So while the Cavs go home, the Suns are still alive, with a chance….not a big chance….but a chance to claim an NBA title.

When things get underway the Suns will take on: the Mavericks, Clippers, Mavericks <again>, Pacers, Wizards, Sixers, Heat and Thunder. If they can win all, or almost all, of the games, they would remain in the mix.

Other than the Cavaliers, the other teams not invited to the Orlando party are; Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Detroit, Minnesota and New York. These teams are reportedly talking among themselves about coordinating practices, workouts and more, because these men haven’t played basketball in two months, and their seasons just ended.

And not only that, they might not be back in action until December, the possible time when the 2020-2021 NBA season gets underway.

That means that Tim Alcorn has a lot of time off. But he really enjoyed his first year as the Cavs’ play-by-play man;

“The Cavs are a phenomenal organization and I am incredibly blessed and privileged to be a part of it.”

We are sorry about the Cavs, but with the Suns we still have # 1 Devin Booker on hand to maybe get the team beyond those first eight games.

We’ll see.