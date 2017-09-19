The Navajo Ninja Promoting a healthier lifestyle

Dreams can come true, and for Brandon Todacheenie he is living his dream.

Brandon has been competing on the NBC show American Ninja Warrior for 3 seasons now, and ‘The Navajo Ninja’ has gained support from different tribes around the country.

During the most recent season, Navajo Nation President Russell Begaye made a cameo in support for Todacheenie.

“Having the support of the Navajo Nation President was inspiring for me because I felt like he was encouraging me and the Navajo Youth all at the same time,” Todacheenie told Lake Powell Communications.

Todacheenie isn’t only doing Ninja competitions because he loves doing it, he is also doing it to encourage Navajo youth to get out and be active. Promoting a healthier lifestyle is something we all should pay attention to according to the young man.

At this year’s Shiprock Fair, Todacheenie will be hosting a kid’s ninja competition.

“My Ultimate goal is to train a new generation of Navajo Ninjas, so they can go out and accomplish something similar, or greater, than I ever did.”

He went on to say that getting a female Native American to compete would be awesome.

Todacheenie had his best year in competition this year as he qualified for the city finals for the first time. He was very happy he made it as far as he did, but he also said that he was very surprised that he did so well.

“The hardest obstacle is the rail runner, and I can officially say that I beat an obstacle that some of the greats couldn’t,” he added with pride.

So what’s next? Todacheenie says that the National Finals in Las Vegas would be the next step. He added the growth of his message to Native Americans, and the improvement of everyone’s health, would be his ultimate accomplishment.