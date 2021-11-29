The Navajo Nation’s “Cowboy” Rides Away

The Cowboy Rides Away

By John Christian Hopkins

Speaker Seth Damon and the 24th Navajo Nation Council offered their condolences to the family of community leader and All Indian Rodeo Cowboys Association (AIRCA) Gold Card Member, Billy Nez.

Mr. Billy Nez spent decades working in his community and the Navajo Nation.

He served four years as the Tselani/Cottonwood Chapter President and was a grazing official for over 25 years.

“Mr. Nez is a loving husband, father, and grandfather who served the Navajo people with great distinction as a Cottonwood Day School board member and a representative to the Diné Hataałii Association,” Council Delegate Kee Allen Begay, Jr., said. “A beloved chapter leader, Mr. Nez is remembered as a humble man who deeply loved his family and community. Aside from over 37 years of public service, he leaves behind traditional teachings as a respected Native American Church practitioner.”

Nez, from Tselani Springs, Ariz.. is Tséńjíkiní (Honey Combed Rock People Clan) and born for Tábąąhá (Water Edge Clan).

Nez served 10 years at the Bureau of Indian Affairs Roads Management Division, He also worked seven years for the Santa Fe Railroad and eight years with the Navajo Peacemaking Program.

“Through the many years as a chapter official, Mr. Nez found time to raise his seven sons and two daughters alongside his loving wife Jean,” Damon said. “Our rodeo families recognize his accomplishment as a Gold Card Member for the All Indian Rodeo Cowboys Association. Mr. Nez was a hard worker who was deeply invested in serving the communities he loved. The Navajo Nation honors his life and offers our prayers to bring comfort to his family.”

Nez has nine children, 13 grandchildren, 36 great-grandchildren, and five great-great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife of 53 years, Mrs. Jean Lee Nez.

Delegate Begay will officially presented a Navajo Nation Flag to the family to honor his 37 years of public service to the Navajo People.