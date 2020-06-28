The Navajo Nation Might Purchase Remington Arms

It was way back in 1816 that Remington Arms went into business making guns and ammunition. Now, the 204-year old company, which is going through bankruptcy for the second time in two years, may be bought by the Navajo Nation.

As it is preparing for the bankruptcy, reports indicate that the company is in serious negotiation with Navajo leaders for a possible bankruptcy sale. The reports on the possible sale indicate the Navajo Nation is one of several entities seeking to make the purchase, but that the Navajos had the inside lead at last report.

According to reports, Remington was doing OK during the Barrack Obama administration, because people feared stronger gun control laws under the liberal leader and were stocking up. The first couple of years under President Trump it was the opposite, as folks were confident that their gun rights wouldn’t be changed.

However, gun sales have gone up during the COVID-19 pandemic, but apparently not enough to rescue Remington.

There’s no word at this time just how the Remington company would be handled under Navajo leadership, or of if any of their current manufacturing sites in New York or Alabama would be changed.