The National Park Service Deadline Extended For Fee Hike Comments

The National Park Service has extended the public comment period for proposed peak season entrance fees at 17 national parks and revised fees for road based commercial tours. They will now be accepting comment until December 22nd. If the fees are implemented the increases would generate much needed revenue for improvements to the aging infrastructure of national parks. You can mail your comments to NATIONAL PARK SERVICE RECREATION FEE PROGRAM, 1849 c Street, NW Mail Stop: 2346 Washington DC 20240 or visit their website.