News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell News

Back To Homepage
 Breaking News
  

The National Park Service Deadline Extended For Fee Hike Comments

The National Park Service Deadline Extended For Fee Hike Comments
December 07
07:18 2017
Print This Article

The National Park Service has extended the public comment period for proposed peak season entrance fees at 17 national parks and revised fees for road based commercial tours. They will now be accepting comment until December 22nd.  If the fees are implemented the increases would generate much needed revenue for improvements to the aging infrastructure of national parks. You can mail your comments to NATIONAL PARK SERVICE RECREATION FEE PROGRAM, 1849 c Street, NW Mail Stop: 2346 Washington DC 20240 or visit their website.

Tags
national park service. fees

Current Articles

Scroll Back To Top

NEWS ARCHIVE

Recent News

© 2015 Copyright LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS. All Rights reserved.
Designed by LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.