The Narrows Accident; Plans for Improvement

A 12-year-old boy was swept away while wading in The Narrows in Zion National Park last week; he and his mother, who jumped in to rescue him, were rescued from a boulder in the middle of the Virgin River. Neither sustained injuries.

The Narrows has been closed since early April because of fast-flowing water. Flows have been running at 210 cubic feet per second; the river can only be safely navigated at 150 cubic feet or less.

Last week, the Washington County Commission approved the expenditure of $450,000 on park projects, to include the purchase of private land to ensure access to The Narrows. Also funded is the development of a special app that will provide real-time information about available parking in the park and a new film for the visitor center.

The Trust of Public Land recently purchased 35 private acres surrounding the park to prevent development.