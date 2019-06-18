News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

The Narrows Accident; Plans for Improvement

June 18
10:45 2019
A 12-year-old boy was swept away while wading in The Narrows in Zion National Park last week; he and his mother, who jumped in to rescue him, were rescued from a boulder in the middle of the Virgin River.  Neither sustained injuries.
The Narrows has been closed since early April because of fast-flowing water.  Flows have been running at 210 cubic feet per second; the river can only be safely navigated at 150 cubic feet or less.
Last week, the Washington County Commission approved the expenditure of $450,000 on park projects, to include the purchase of private land to ensure access to The Narrows.  Also funded is the development of a special app that will provide real-time information about available parking in the park and a new film for the visitor center.
The Trust of Public Land recently purchased 35 private acres surrounding the park to prevent development.

