The Music Man Opens Tonight at PHS

The lead up to Page High School’s performances of Meredith Wilson’s The Music Man hasn’t been without turmoil but, even with a change of venue, the musical’s leads remain confident.

Originally scheduled for a run at the CAB, rain damage to the roof of the building has led to the musical being moved to the LDS Church, located at 1301 N. Navajo Dr.

Anna Kidman, who plays Mary the Librarian, said even though the change of venue isn’t ideal, the cast remains confident.

“We put in a lot of work and it’s been a really great experience working with everybody. It’s really unfortunate that we had to move locations so close to our performance,” Anna said. “It’s kind of hard to adjust to the space this late in the game, but we’ll pull it off.”

Parker Johnson, who plays the titular Music Man, says the adversity has shed some light on the dedication of the cast.

“I think the fact that we had to move locations just shows how dedicated everyone is in the play,” Parker said. “That sets us apart from other musicals because, I can tell you what, if another musical production from another school had to move locations from the place they had been practicing at for months and then had to go to some place smaller, it shows the dedication that the students in the musical are showing this year.”

This will be the first musical for Parker, but musical theater seems to run through the Johnson bloodlines.

“My brother Josh was in musical theater when he was a senior and I always told myself I wasn’t going to be in musical theater because I was second child so I just wanted to do the opposite of what he did,” Parker said. “But I ended up doing the same exact thing he did. Last year I promised Mrs. Nolan, our choir/ music director that I would be part of her play and it has been totally awesome and really fun so far.”

When asked which brother is the better singer, Parker responds without hesitation, “Me.”

Anna, whose aunt is Mrs. Nolan, is gearing up for her second role is a PHS musical.

“This is actually my second production,” Anna said. “I was a lead in the musical last year, The Sound of Music. My entire family is musical. We love music; it has always been a passion of mine.”

Anna continued, saying that what sets this musical apart from others is that it’s not only about the leads, the whole cast gets involved.

“What’s unique about this musical is that there are lots of group songs and group dance, which is not common in most musicals,” Anna explained. “We actually got a choreographer from Phoenix to come and teach us dancing. So the dancing and choreography is really quite impressive. It’s really exciting.”

The musical, about a con man who is trying to get River City to buy boys’ bands, will open tonight at 7 p.m. with showings Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. along with a Saturday matinee at 2 p.m.

The run of shows is the culmination of months of hard work for the students.

“We’ve been working on it since the first week of January. Lots of hard work, lots of determination and sacrifice,” Parker said about the preparations for the show.